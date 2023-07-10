Opposition UDF Takes a Stand Against Uniform Civil Code, Plans Diversity Meeting

The UDF, the opposition party, has made the decision to hold a diversity meeting in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push for the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country. This decision follows closely on the heels of the ruling CPM’s announcement of their own seminar against the UCC.

UDF leader V D Satheesan stated that the meeting would include representation from all religious sections of Kerala. In addition to the diversity meeting, he also mentioned a series of protests scheduled from September 4th to 12th, focusing on the government’s alleged inefficiency and corruption.

Furthermore, Satheesan revealed plans for a secretariat march on September 12th, with an impressive participation of 25,000 individuals.

While the Muslim League (IUML) has decided not to participate in the ruling party’s seminar, the Samastha Jam Iyyathul Ulema, Kerala’s largest association of Muslim clerics, has confirmed their attendance. Jifri Muthukoya Thanagal, a leader of Samastha, expressed their cooperation with the Congress and the Muslim League in protesting against the UCC.