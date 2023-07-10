Over 40 Kerala medics among numerous stranded in rain-hit Himachal

Amid heavy rainfall and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh, numerous individuals, including those from Kerala, find themselves stranded in the affected region. Among them are house surgeons from government medical colleges in Kalamassery and Thrissur. Of the 45 medics stranded, 27 are from Kochi and 18 from Thrissur, with reports indicating individuals from Varkala and Kollam also marooned in Manali. While a travel agency confirmed the safety of those from Thrissur, K V Thomas, a Kerala government representative in New Delhi, assured that all tourists from Kochi have been relocated to secure locations.

The torrential rains in Himachal Pradesh resulted in landslides, flash floods, and extensive damage. Cloudbursts triggered floods throughout the state, leading to the closure of schools, colleges, and 765 roads, including the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway. The aftermath witnessed hundreds of people stranded in various areas, such as Chandrataal in Lahaul and Spiti, and near Sadhupul in Solan district. The past 48 hours witnessed 20 major landslides, 17 flash floods, and the partial or complete destruction of over 30 houses. The major rivers, including Ravi, Beas, Sutlej, Swan, and Chenab, are overflowing. Tragically, shops in Manali were swept away, and vehicles were washed away by flash floods in Nullah, Kullu, Kinnaur, and Chamba.