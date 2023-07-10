Prabhas-starrer ‘Adipurush’ leaks online on Youtube amid backlash; receives 2 million views

Some fortunate individuals who missed the opportunity to watch Adipurush in theaters were able to view the Prabhas-starrer on YouTube, as it was leaked on the video-sharing platform over the weekend. More than two million internet users managed to watch the movie before it was removed due to suspected copyright infringement.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush had generated immense anticipation in 2022. However, following the release of its trailer, the film faced online trolling due to criticism of its poor CGI and VFX work. In response to audience feedback, the filmmakers promised significant changes and delayed the release date.

However, within days of its release on June 16, the film became embroiled in various controversies. Netizens heavily criticized it not only for its CGI and VFX, but also for its controversial dialogues and storytelling. Social media platforms were flooded with severe criticism, intensifying the overall backlash against the film.

Despite the negative reception, the leaked link of Adipurush attracted millions of online views. The availability of high-definition (HD) quality footage in the leak may have been enticing to viewers.

Adipurush has amassed an international collection of Rs 4.5 billion so far. In the film, Prabhas portrays the character of Raghav, while Kriti Sanon plays Janaki and Saif Ali Khan embodies the role of Lankesh. The film draws inspiration from the Hindu epic Ramayana.