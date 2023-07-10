Tamannaah, India’s Shakira, Shares Verdict on Fan Syncing Kaavaalaa Video to Waka Waka

The viral sensation of Tamannaah’s energetic dance moves to the song Kaavaalaa from the film Jailer has taken social media by storm. Adding to the frenzy, a fan went above and beyond by syncing Shakira’s iconic song Waka Waka as the background music to Tamannaah’s video. With the video gaining attention, Tamannaah reshared it, acknowledging the fan’s efforts, stating, “Have to admit the sync is pretty good.”

Tamannaah recently treated her fans to a captivating video of herself dancing to the catchy beats of Kaavaalaa. Showcasing her flawless execution of the hook step, she captioned the post, “If you aren’t already Hooked yet, here’s the Hookstep of Kaavaalaa.” The response was overwhelming, with heart and flame emojis flooding the comments section. Jailer, which features Rajinikanth and Tamannaah alongside notable stars like Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan, continues to generate buzz.

Even Tamannaah’s Lust Stories 2 co-star, Vijay Varma, couldn’t resist sharing the song video on his Instagram story, describing it as “fire” and praising the “Cinema God and Goddess.”

Last year, the makers of Jailer provided a sneak peek into the film’s sets, featuring the legendary Rajinikanth. Sun Pictures shared the video, stating, “Here’s a glimpse of Superstar Rajinikanth from the sets of Jailer.”

