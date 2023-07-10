Thachankary set to retire; Vinod Kumar appointed as DGP

Intelligence Chief T K Vinod Kumar is set to succeed Human Rights Commission Investigation Director Tomin Thachankary as the new Director General of Police (DGP). Thachankary, an Indian Police Officer, will retire at the end of this month. Vinod Kumar, a 1992 batch IPS officer, has a service period until August 2025. He surpasses his senior officers, Harinath Misra (90 batch) and Ravada Chandrashekhar (91 batch), who are currently on Central deputation.

However, Sanjeeb Kumar Patjoshi has also been promoted as DGP and appointed as the chief of the Fire and Rescue department, alongside these officers. The Centre has allowed two cadre posts and two ex-cadre posts for DGPs in the State. State Police Chief S Darvesh Sahib and Jail chief DGP Padmakumar hold cadre posts, while Thachankari and Patjoshi serve ex-cadre positions. The Centre has permitted cadre positions for the State Police Chief and Vigilance Chief, but since ADGP Manoj Abraham serves as the Vigilance head, the Prisons Chief with the DGP rank was given the cadre post.

The Government has the authority to determine which positions should be made ex-cadre. However, if the number exceeds four, the Accountant General will not approve the pay bill. In the past, when five officers were given DGP ranks simultaneously, the AG stopped it, and the fifth person only received the pay for the ADGP position. Kerala has been requesting the Central Government to increase the number of cadre posts for DGP rank officers in the State, but there has been no favorable response yet.