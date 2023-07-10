The indigenously built Missile Corvette INS Kirpan enters the Cam Ranh International Port in Vietnam

On Saturday, the indigenously built Missile Corvette INS Kirpan arrived at the Cam Ranh International Port in Vietnam and was ceremoniously received by the Vietnam People’s Navy. The warship, flying the Indian Tricolour, made its final passage from India to Vietnam, proudly displaying the Indian Naval Ensign at sea for the last time.

INS Kirpan will be handed over to the Vietnam People’s Navy at the end of July, following the completion of personnel training. Last month, Vietnamese Defence Minister Gen Phan Van Giang visited India, and during the visit, New Delhi announced the gifting of INS Kirpan to Hanoi.

According to a statement by the Indian defence ministry on June 28, the transfer of INS Kirpan reflects India’s commitment to assisting like-minded partners in enhancing their capacity and capability.

INS Kirpan is the third indigenously built Khukri class missile corvette currently in active service in the Indian Navy, as stated by the Indian defence ministry. The ship is equipped with various weapons and sensors and has participated in operational and humanitarian assistance missions.

On June 28, INS Kirpan set sail from Visakhapatnam, beginning its final journey from India to Vietnam.

The transfer of INS Kirpan to Vietnam aligns with India’s vision of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family) and ‘Security and Growth for all in the Region (SAGAR)’. This marks the first occasion of India gifting a fully operational corvette to a friendly foreign country, according to the defence ministry statement.

The statement further emphasized the extensive engagement between the Indian and Vietnamese navies through operational interactions, periodic dialogues, and information-sharing mechanisms.

The Navy-to-Navy cooperation encompasses various initiatives aimed at capacity building and capability enhancement, including the supply of spares, ship repairs, the deputation of instructors, and regular goodwill visits by naval ships and delegations, the statement added.