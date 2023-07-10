UAE authority announces partial road closure

Sharjah: The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority announced partial closure of a key road. The partial closure on Abu Bakr Al Siddiq Street in Khor Fakkan will be from July 10 (Monday) to July 30 (Sunday). The road is closed for maintenance works.

The authority urged the public to use alternative roads and follow the traffic signs to avoid traffic jams.

Earlier, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai alerted drivers to expect traffic delays on some key roads of the emirate starting from midnight on July 9 until July 23. Motorists may encounter slow-moving traffic on Khalid Bin Al Waleed Road at Al Ghubaiba and Al Mina Streets’ intersection.