After passenger’s behaviour over meal choice, flight to Amsterdam diverted to Chicago

After a business class passenger interrupted the aircraft to complain that his preferred lunch selection wasn’t available, a United Airlines flight from Houston, Texas, to Amsterdam, the Netherlands, was diverted to Chicago. The passenger was removed off the aircraft by police enforcement at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, the airline told The Guardian.

Two hours after taking off from Houston, the plane was in Chicago airspace, according to the flight tracking website Flightradar24. In order to burn off fuel and make a safe landing, the plane had to circle the O’Hare airport in Chicago.

Later, aviation observer XJonNYC published internal United emails that mentioned a ‘disruptive [passenger] on board’ on Twitter. The account said in a subsequent tweet that the passenger in issue ‘was noted to be intoxicated as well, but meal choice seems to have been an enragement point.’

The aeroplane carried on to Amsterdam, where it landed three hours after its scheduled arrival, after forcing the passenger off the plane in Chicago. The average flight duration for the journey is nine hours and thirty minutes, according to Flightrader24.

According to a report by The Guardian, United business class customers often receive a complete three-course dinner in addition to additional food throughout the journey.

The International Air Transport Association reported earlier this year that incidents involving rowdy passengers rose 47% in 2022 compared to 2021.