Disproportionate assets case; Chargesheet against former AIADMK leader R Kamaraj

In connection with a case involving disproportionate assets, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader and former minister R Kamaraj was charged on Tuesday by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC).

A charge sheet has been filed under the applicable provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against R Kamaraj, his sons Dr. MK Eniyan and K Inban, as well as his close associates R Chandrakasan, B Krishnamoorthy, and S Udayakumar.

On July 7, 2022, a case was filed against the former AIADMK Minister for Food and Civil Supplies over charges that he had acquired properties and financial resources totaling Rs 58.44 lakh, which were out of proportion to his known sources of income.

The DVAC searched 51 locations throughout the course of the inquiry and also collected some incriminating items and papers. ‘The investigation disclosed that, R. Kamaraj had acquired shares in NARC Hotels Private Limited and also purchased assets in the name of NARC Hotel Pvt.Ltd. through his close associates Chandrakasan, Krishnamoorthy, Udhayakumar and also constructed a Multi- Speciality Hospital in the name of Sri Kamatchi Medical Centre for his two sons Dr MK Eniyan and Dr K Inban, all to the extent of Rs. 1.27 crores which are disproportionate to the known sources of income for which they could not account satisfactorily,’ the DVAC said in a statement.

Following the conclusion of the inquiry, the DVAC was able to secure the Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly’s approval for the prosecution, and the charge sheet was presented to the court of Thiruvarur Special Judge on Tuesday.