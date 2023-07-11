EC recognises Edappadi K Palaniswami as AIADMK gen secretary

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has updated the current office-bearers of many political parties following their organisational elections, and the commission has also uploaded the list of office-bearers submitted by Edappadi K Palaniswami of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). The ECI views this as another endorsement of Palaniswami’s leadership of the AIADMK.

The Madras High Court reserved its judgement on June 27 on a batch of civil appeals filed by deposed AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and three of his supporters against a single March 28 order refusing to interfere with their expulsion from the AIADMK, as well as the resolutions passed by the AIADMK general council meeting on July 11, 2022.

On March 28, AIADMK election commissioners Natham R Viswanathan and Pollachi V Jayaraman appointed Palaniswami the party’s new general secretary. The declarations occurred just minutes after the Madras High Court dismissed petitions contesting AIADMK general council resolutions issued on July 11, 2022. Following this, the AIADMK publicly informed the ECI of Palaniswami’s and other office bearers’ election. The commission has now uploaded the documents supplied by Palaniswami on its website after analysing them, and this is considered the ECI’s clearance for Palaniswami.

Palaniswami stated in his letter to the ECI that some of the elected representatives have since died, relocated to another political party, or been removed from the party for disciplinary grounds or anti-party conduct. These positions are still open. This will be completed in due course. According to the ECI document, there are 79 headquarters office-bearers, 75 district secretaries, 375 district office-bearers, and various grassroots office-bearers.