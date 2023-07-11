Government Departments Directed to Exclusively Employ Malayalam for Official Decrees by Chief Secretary

Kerala Chief Secretary Dr V Venu has directed all government departments and establishments to use Malayalam for all orders, circulars, and correspondence. The directive emphasizes strict adherence to the 2017 circular issued by the General Administration Department, which mandates the use of Malayalam, except when English and the minority languages of Tamil and Kannada are permitted by law.

The 2017 order includes penalties for non-compliance, yet some departments continue to issue orders in languages other than Malayalam, even for Cabinet decisions, contradicting the government’s official policy. The circular specifically highlights the Finance and Law departments, emphasizing that Secretaries must ensure the implementation of Malayalam as the official language.

To monitor compliance, a meeting of Secretaries will be held to review the directive’s implementation. Soon after assuming the role of Chief Secretary, Dr Venu expressed his intention, during an interview with Malayala Manorama, to issue a directive mandating the use of Malayalam for all government orders.