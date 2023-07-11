Kerala-style pork roast is a mouthwatering dish with a delightful blend of spices and flavors. This recipe infuses the succulent pork pieces with a generous amount of spices, including red chili powder, black pepper, and other aromatic ingredients that create a bold and fiery taste. With its distinct flavors and tender texture, this dish is a favorite among pork lovers and is commonly served during special occasions and gatherings in Kerala, a state in southern India. Get ready to indulge in the tantalizing flavors of this Kerala-style spicy and peppery pork roast with this simple recipe.
Ingredients:
– 500 grams pork, cut into bite-sized pieces
– 2 medium-sized onions, finely chopped
– 3-4 green chilies, slit lengthwise
– 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste
– 1 teaspoon turmeric powder
– 1 tablespoon red chili powder (adjust according to your spice preference)
– 1 tablespoon black pepper powder
– 1 tablespoon coriander powder
– 1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds
– 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds
– 2-3 sprigs of curry leaves
– 2 tablespoons coconut oil (or any cooking oil of your choice)
– Salt to taste
Instructions:
1. Marinating the pork:
– In a large mixing bowl, combine the pork pieces with ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder, red chili powder, black pepper powder, coriander powder, and salt.
– Mix well until the pork is evenly coated with the spices.
– Cover the bowl and let the pork marinate for at least 1 hour in the refrigerator. For better flavor, marinate it overnight.
2. Cooking the pork:
– Heat coconut oil (or cooking oil of your choice) in a heavy-bottomed pan or a pressure cooker over medium heat.
– Add mustard seeds and fennel seeds. Allow them to crackle.
– Add the chopped onions and sauté until they turn golden brown.
– Add the slit green chilies and curry leaves to the pan. Sauté for a minute to release their flavors.
– Add the marinated pork to the pan and mix well with the onions and spices.
– Cook the pork on medium heat, stirring occasionally, until it is browned and slightly caramelized. This process may take around 10-15 minutes.
3. Pressure cooking the pork (if using a pressure cooker):
– If you’re using a pressure cooker, add a little water (about 1/4 cup) to the pork and mix well.
– Close the pressure cooker lid and cook the pork on medium heat for about 3-4 whistles, or until the meat is tender and cooked through.
4. Slow cooking the pork (if not using a pressure cooker):
– If you’re not using a pressure cooker, reduce the heat to low after browning the pork and cover the pan with a lid.
– Allow the pork to cook on low heat for about 30-40 minutes, or until the meat is tender and cooked through. Stir occasionally and add a little water if needed.
5. Final touch:
– Once the pork is cooked and tender, increase the heat to medium-high and let the excess moisture evaporate.
– Stir-fry the pork for a few more minutes until it turns slightly crispy and well-coated with the spices.
– Remove from heat and garnish with fresh curry leaves.
Serve the spicy and peppery Kerala-style pork roast with steamed rice, roti, or appam (Kerala-style rice pancakes) for a truly satisfying meal. Enjoy the explosion of flavors and the tender goodness of this mouthwatering dish!
