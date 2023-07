Kerala-style pork roast is a mouthwatering dish with a delightful blend of spices and flavors. This recipe infuses the succulent pork pieces with a generous amount of spices, including red chili powder, black pepper, and other aromatic ingredients that create a bold and fiery taste. With its distinct flavors and tender texture, this dish is a favorite among pork lovers and is commonly served during special occasions and gatherings in Kerala, a state in southern India. Get ready to indulge in the tantalizing flavors of this Kerala-style spicy and peppery pork roast with this simple recipe.

Ingredients:

– 500 grams pork, cut into bite-sized pieces

– 2 medium-sized onions, finely chopped

– 3-4 green chilies, slit lengthwise

– 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

– 1 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 tablespoon red chili powder (adjust according to your spice preference)

– 1 tablespoon black pepper powder

– 1 tablespoon coriander powder

– 1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds

– 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

– 2-3 sprigs of curry leaves

– 2 tablespoons coconut oil (or any cooking oil of your choice)

– Salt to taste

Instructions:

1. Marinating the pork:

– In a large mixing bowl, combine the pork pieces with ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder, red chili powder, black pepper powder, coriander powder, and salt.

– Mix well until the pork is evenly coated with the spices.

– Cover the bowl and let the pork marinate for at least 1 hour in the refrigerator. For better flavor, marinate it overnight.

2. Cooking the pork:

– Heat coconut oil (or cooking oil of your choice) in a heavy-bottomed pan or a pressure cooker over medium heat.

– Add mustard seeds and fennel seeds. Allow them to crackle.

РAdd the chopped onions and saut̩ until they turn golden brown.

РAdd the slit green chilies and curry leaves to the pan. Saut̩ for a minute to release their flavors.

– Add the marinated pork to the pan and mix well with the onions and spices.

– Cook the pork on medium heat, stirring occasionally, until it is browned and slightly caramelized. This process may take around 10-15 minutes.

3. Pressure cooking the pork (if using a pressure cooker):

– If you’re using a pressure cooker, add a little water (about 1/4 cup) to the pork and mix well.

– Close the pressure cooker lid and cook the pork on medium heat for about 3-4 whistles, or until the meat is tender and cooked through.

4. Slow cooking the pork (if not using a pressure cooker):

– If you’re not using a pressure cooker, reduce the heat to low after browning the pork and cover the pan with a lid.

– Allow the pork to cook on low heat for about 30-40 minutes, or until the meat is tender and cooked through. Stir occasionally and add a little water if needed.

5. Final touch:

– Once the pork is cooked and tender, increase the heat to medium-high and let the excess moisture evaporate.

– Stir-fry the pork for a few more minutes until it turns slightly crispy and well-coated with the spices.

– Remove from heat and garnish with fresh curry leaves.

Serve the spicy and peppery Kerala-style pork roast with steamed rice, roti, or appam (Kerala-style rice pancakes) for a truly satisfying meal. Enjoy the explosion of flavors and the tender goodness of this mouthwatering dish!