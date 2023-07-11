Kerala-style pork roast is a mouthwatering dish with a delightful blend of spices and flavors. This recipe infuses the succulent pork pieces with a generous amount of spices, including red chili powder, black pepper, and other aromatic ingredients that create a bold and fiery taste. With its distinct flavors and tender texture, this dish is a favorite among pork lovers and is commonly served during special occasions and gatherings in Kerala, a state in southern India. Get ready to indulge in the tantalizing flavors of this Kerala-style spicy and peppery pork roast with this simple recipe.

Ingredients:

– 500 grams pork, cut into bite-sized pieces

– 2 medium-sized onions, finely chopped

– 3-4 green chilies, slit lengthwise

– 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

– 1 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 tablespoon red chili powder (adjust according to your spice preference)

– 1 tablespoon black pepper powder

– 1 tablespoon coriander powder

– 1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds

– 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

– 2-3 sprigs of curry leaves

– 2 tablespoons coconut oil (or any cooking oil of your choice)

– Salt to taste

Instructions:

1. Marinating the pork:

– In a large mixing bowl, combine the pork pieces with ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder, red chili powder, black pepper powder, coriander powder, and salt.

– Mix well until the pork is evenly coated with the spices.

– Cover the bowl and let the pork marinate for at least 1 hour in the refrigerator. For better flavor, marinate it overnight.

2. Cooking the pork:

– Heat coconut oil (or cooking oil of your choice) in a heavy-bottomed pan or a pressure cooker over medium heat.

– Add mustard seeds and fennel seeds. Allow them to crackle.

– Add the chopped onions and sauté until they turn golden brown.

– Add the slit green chilies and curry leaves to the pan. Sauté for a minute to release their flavors.

– Add the marinated pork to the pan and mix well with the onions and spices.

– Cook the pork on medium heat, stirring occasionally, until it is browned and slightly caramelized. This process may take around 10-15 minutes.

3. Pressure cooking the pork (if using a pressure cooker):

– If you’re using a pressure cooker, add a little water (about 1/4 cup) to the pork and mix well.

– Close the pressure cooker lid and cook the pork on medium heat for about 3-4 whistles, or until the meat is tender and cooked through.

4. Slow cooking the pork (if not using a pressure cooker):

– If you’re not using a pressure cooker, reduce the heat to low after browning the pork and cover the pan with a lid.

– Allow the pork to cook on low heat for about 30-40 minutes, or until the meat is tender and cooked through. Stir occasionally and add a little water if needed.

5. Final touch:

– Once the pork is cooked and tender, increase the heat to medium-high and let the excess moisture evaporate.

– Stir-fry the pork for a few more minutes until it turns slightly crispy and well-coated with the spices.

– Remove from heat and garnish with fresh curry leaves.

Serve the spicy and peppery Kerala-style pork roast with steamed rice, roti, or appam (Kerala-style rice pancakes) for a truly satisfying meal. Enjoy the explosion of flavors and the tender goodness of this mouthwatering dish!