Kerala’s Monsoon Deficit Halved in Spectacular Fifth Week Surge

After cyclone Biparjoy dissipated, the southwest monsoon has made a forceful comeback, with sustained and intense rainfall in the first week of July. On July 9, the Indian Meteorological Department declared a marginal monsoon surplus in India. Kerala, which had a 60.75% monsoon deficit in the first four weeks, has experienced a significant revival, reducing the deficit to 29% by July 10.

Among the districts in Kerala, Alappuzha, Kannur, Ernakulam, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta have recorded normal rainfall, while Idukki and Wayanad are facing dry conditions. The fifth week witnessed a monsoon surge, particularly in Alappuzha and Kollam, with excess rainfall of 118% and 113% respectively. Other districts such as Pathanamthitta (108%), Kottayam (92%), Ernakulam (78%), and Thiruvananthapuram (68%) also received substantial precipitation.

However, the monsoon resurgence was not uniform across Kerala. The districts of Wayanad, Palakkad, Idukki, Kozhikode, and Malappuram, which had the highest rainfall deficits, continued to experience low rainfall even during the week when the monsoon regained its intensity. Wayanad, with a previous deficit of 76.5%, had a deficit of 40% during the fifth week, resulting in a current rainfall deficit of 53%. Kozhikode, which had a deficit of 75% until the fourth week, still has a high deficit of 47% on July 10.

Palakkad, Idukki, and Malappuram, with deficits of 75%, 70.4%, and 68.75% respectively in the first four weeks, also experienced deficit rainfall during the fifth week. Their current rainfall deficits are 41% (Palakkad), 50% (Idukki), and 30% (Malappuram). Kasaragod, which had the poorest rainfall until the fourth week with a deficit of 67%, received surplus rains of 57% in the fifth week, reducing its current deficit to 20%.

Throughout June, there was only one day, June 28, when the daily rainfall exceeded the average mark of 20 millimeters. However, in July, the monsoon’s character suddenly changed. From July 3 to July 9, the daily rainfall consistently surpassed the average mark, reaching a peak of 90 mm on July 6.

In previous years like 2019 and 2020, despite officially having a normal southwest monsoon, Kerala faced rainfall deficits in June. However, heavy precipitation in August resulted in floods in 2019, while 2020 also witnessed a monsoon surge during that month.

Currently, the water levels in major dams across Kerala are below acceptable levels, let alone the maximum levels. For example, in Idukki Dam, Kerala’s largest, the water level on July 10 is 2320.9 feet, while the maximum level for the day is 2375.33 feet. The blue alert, indicating the lowest level of alert, will only be issued if the level reaches 2367.33 feet, and a red alert will be issued at 2374.33 feet.