Lawrence Bishnoi hospitalised as his health worsens

Accused in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was moved from Bathinda jail to Faridkot Medical College on Monday night when his condition worsened. Later, Bishnoi was moved into a room with tight security measures.

Numerous cases have been filed against the gangster. Because his group was upset with the actor over the blackbuck killing case, Lawrence Bishnoi reportedly threatened Bollywood actor Salman Khan in the past from behind bars.

He took responsibility for Sidhu Moose Wala’s fatal attack last year, he said. On May 29, 2022, the attacker in Mansa, Punjab, shot and killed the Punjabi singer. A day after the Punjabi government removed his security, the incident happened.

Operating out of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Himachal Pradesh, Bishnoi and his gang, which includes professional shooters, have a global network. The liquor mafia, Punjabi artists, and other powerful individuals have been the targets of money extortion by the Bishnoi gang.