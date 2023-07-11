Rain fury in Himachal Pradesh claimed 20 lives over the past 48 hours

Over the last three days, heavy rains have wrecked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, causing landslides, power outages, road closures, and bridge damage, with the state’s swollen rivers reflecting nature’s fury, which has claimed 20 lives in the last 48 hours.

Tourists are trapped in areas of the hill state, with an early government estimate of infrastructure damage ranging from Rs 3000 crore to Rs 4000 crore. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, stated that the state has not experienced such heavy rainfall in the last 50 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the Chief Minister about the damage caused by torrential rains in the state and assured the state government of his full help in resolving the problem.

Kullu has been one of the most impacted districts in Himachal Pradesh, with images showing a lorry floating in the waters of the district’s fiercely running Beas river. Panchvaktra temple in Mandi has been inundated in the Beas river. Former Chief Minister and BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur stated that floods had swept away residences and damaged or swept away at least 12 major bridges.

Himachal Pradesh has been “worst affected” by the country’s constant rains, which have also afflicted other parts of the country.