Release of ‘Por Thozhil’ on OTT platform delayed. Here’s the reason.

The much-anticipated Tamil film ‘Por Thozhil’, directed by Vignesh Raja, will see a slight delay in its OTT release date. Originally scheduled to stream on SonyLiv from July 10, the makers have decided to postpone it due to the film’s successful box office performance, featuring Ashok Selvan and Sarathkumar. There are speculations that the film will now hit the digital platform in August, but no official confirmation has been made by the OTT platform.

The story revolves around two police officers, Prakash (played by Ashok Selvan) and Lokanathan (portrayed by Sarathkumar), as they delve into a series of murders occurring in Trichy. Lokanathan, an experienced and no-nonsense senior officer, teams up with Prakash, a fresh and inexperienced recruit, to unravel the mystery behind the killings. For a detailed review of the film, check out our article.

Both ‘Por Thozhil’ and the aforementioned box office success share a common theme: the depiction of the killers with a nuanced human element. Instead of being portrayed as random perpetrators, these individuals possess motives that offer a deeper understanding of their character. The two officers diligently work together to uncover the identity of the serial killer, with all the victims being women.