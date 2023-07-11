Student suicides matter of concern: Present Droupadi Murmu

Student suicides are a worry, and educational institutions should prioritise protecting and supporting their students from stress, humiliation, or neglect on their campuses, according to President Droupadi Murmu on Monday. In her inaugural address to the Visitor’s Conference, she stated that heads of institutions, instructors, and staff should work together to give kids with a safe and sensitive environment similar to their homes.

In reference to the death of a 20-year-old student at IIT Delhi on Saturday, the President stated that such unfortunate occurrences of suicide have occurred in many other educational institutes. This is a source of concern for everyone involved in education. It should be the priority of educational institutions to safeguard and support their students on their campuses against stress, embarrassment, or neglect. All heads, teachers, and staff of institutions, like the wise and attentive head of a family, should be sensitive to the requirements of the pupils. You are both the guide and the students’ parent. “It should be the goal of institution heads, teachers, and staff to provide students with a safe and sensitive environment similar to their homes,” she stated.