West Bengal panchayat election : counting of votes will begin on Tuesday at 8 am

The high-stakes West Bengal panchayat election will begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, serving as a litmus test for Mamata Banerjee and the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The voting process was completed on Monday after the state election commission (SEC) ordered a re-vote due to reports of violence at several polling sites on the first day. Following the nullification of Saturday’s polls in these locations, re-elections were held at 696 polling stations across 19 districts.

Allegations of vote box tampering and the occurrence of violence spurred the decision to re-poll, which unfortunately resulted in the loss of at least 19 lives. Votes for Gramme Panchayats will be counted first, followed by Zilla Samitis and Zilla Parishads. All counting centres will have a sufficient deployment of central forces, which will be monitored by CCTV cameras.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, who has been visiting districts impacted by pre-election violence, met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi today. Following the discussion, the Governor voiced confidence, adding that there will be light at the end of the tunnel and that wonderful things will happen in the future.