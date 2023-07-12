4 students burned after minors threw acid in classroom at school in Rajasthan

Police in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district said that four female pupils were hurt on Tuesday when it is believed that someone threw an inflammable material into a classroom.

Sixth-graders were in attendance at Government Mahatma Gandhi School in Mahua Village when the incident occurred, a police official said.

According to him, the father of one of the victims reported the incident to the police, claiming that two young children had thrown inflammable substances into the classroom.

According to the officer, additional investigation is being conducted after a case was registered under Indian Penal Code section 326A (penalty for acid assault).