415 million people moved out of poverty in India within 15 years

The UN claimed on Tuesday that India lifted 415 million people out of poverty in just 15 years, from 2005-2006 to 2019-2021, underlining the astounding achievement of the world’s most populous country. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the University of Oxford’s Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI) have released the most recent update to the worldwide Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI).

It claimed that 25 nations, including India, had successfully cut their worldwide MPI values in half in 15 years, demonstrating that rapid development is possible. Cambodia, China, Congo, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Morocco, Serbia, and Vietnam are among them. According to UN data, India surpassed China in April to become the world’s most populous country, with 142.86 crore inhabitants. “Notably, India saw a remarkable reduction in poverty, with 415 million people exiting poverty in just 15 years (2005/6-19/21),” according to the report. From 2005-2006 to 2019-2021, 415 million poor people in India got out of poverty, with the incidence reducing from 55.1% in 2005-2006 to 16.4% in 2019-2021.

In 2005-2006, around 645 million people in India were living in multidimensional poverty, with this figure falling to approximately 370 million in 2015-2016 and 230 million in 2019-2021. According to the report, deprivation in all metrics decreased in India, and “the poorest States and groups, including children and people from disadvantaged caste groups, had the fastest absolute progress.” According to the research, the proportion of people in India who are multidimensionally poor and disadvantaged in terms of nutrition has decreased from 44.3% in 2005-2006 to 11.8% in 2019-2021, and child mortality has decreased from 4.5% to 1.5%.