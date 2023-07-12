Bishnoi gang member arrested by Punjab’s anti-gangster task force

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s top accomplice has been taken into custody by Punjab’s anti-gangster task team, marking a major accomplishment. According to authorities, Randhir Singh, the accused, was captured with a gun and some live ammunition on Tuesday.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav tweeted on Tuesday, ‘In a major breakthrough, AGTF-Punjab has arrested Randhir Singh @ Commando @ Fauji, key associate of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang.’

According to him, the accused has a criminal history and has had several cases filed against him in Punjab and Haryana.

‘He was tasked by his handlers Goldy Brar & Jaggu Bhagwanpuria separately to harm specific targets. Further, he was assigned by Bhagwanpuria to help escape his jailed associate from police custody during court appearance,’ said DGP.

He added that Randhir Singh was found to have a pistol and 10 live rounds, and that his arrest had prevented several ‘sensational crimes’ from occurring in Punjab and Haryana.

‘Arrest of Commando has averted sensational crimes in Punjab & [email protected] is committed to eradicate crime as per vision of CM @BhagwantMann,’ police said.