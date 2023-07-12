BJP demands Tejashwi Yadav’s resignation amid chaos in Bihar Assembly

Following ‘unruly behaviour’ by members of the opposition BJP, the Bihar Legislative Council (Vidhan Sabha) delayed Wednesday’s sessions minutes after they began for the second day in a row. The BJP has been calling for the resignation of Tejashwi Yadav, the deputy chief minister, ever since the CBI filed charges in the lands-for-jobs scam case.

The BJP MLAs entered the well just as the House was about to convene at 11 am, shouting and breaking chairs in the process. This caused the speaker to adjourn the Vidhan Sabha. Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, and Tejashwi Yadav, his deputy, were there as the high drama played out in the Bihar Assembly.

In relation to the last month’s collapse of the Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge, an under-construction bridge across the Ganga River, the BJP also demanded explanations from the ruling Grand Alliance.

Vijay Kumar Sinha, the head of the opposition, questioned the state government, saying it had compromised with corruption. The BJP leaders raised a commotion when Tejashwi Yadav was responding to inquiries on the building department because they did not receive a response from the Nitish Kumar-led administration.

On Tuesday, the Bihar Assembly’s two houses were adjourned after a few BJP MLAs attempted to turn over the table that belonged to the reporting staff and set chairs on it.

Tejashwi Yadav was named in a chargesheet for the ‘land-for-jobs’ scam that the CBI submitted last week.

The BJP, which controls the Centre, is allegedly misusing the CBI, according to the RJD, which also notes that Yadav was a minor at the time the alleged scam allegedly occurred.

In the legislative council, where the opposition members entered the well and brought up the problem of hiring teachers, chaotic scenes were also seen.

Members of a farmer movement were marching to the State Assembly earlier today when Patna police used lathi-charge to disperse them.

‘We had to disperse them as they were given sufficient time to disperse them from here. Section 144 CrPC is in effect, nobody can carry out any kind of protest around Vidhan Sabha. Gardanibagh protest site is designated for that. They were permitted for Gardanibagh. Still, they had gathered here in large numbers…4-5 arrests have also been made as Sec 144 CrPC was violated…They have dispersed now. Situation is normal,’ SDM Patna, Shrikant Khandekar said.

‘We were not allowed to speak and even our audio feeders were lowered. Later, the microphone was switched off. Why is Nitish Kumar silent about Tejashwi Yadav? Why were the protestors lathi-charged?,’ Vijay Chaudhary asked.