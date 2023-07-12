BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from West Bengal is Anant Maharaj

Anant Maharaj, the head of the Greater Cooch Behar People’s Association, has been nominated by the BJP to represent West Bengal in the Rajya Sabha.

In the midst of widespread rumours that it could nominate former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly or Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty for the Upper House, the BJP made the announcement on Wednesday.

The first West Bengali member of the BJP’s Rajya Sabha delegation will be Anant Maharaj. Anant had multiple meetings with the central ministries before the party made their declaration. Anant Maharaj is the candidate of the BJP’s highest leadership, according to BJP sources.

On Tuesday, July 11, even BJP MP and Union Minister of State for the Interior Nishit Pramanik visited Anant Maharaj’s home, allegedly on the orders of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Before the party’s confirmation, the minister had stated, following his meeting with Anant Maharaj, ‘We want people like him to be candidates. If the list is not publicised, it cannot be said who is going to the Rajya Sabha. People require him. He works to advance North Bengal’s interests.’

Anant Maharaj was previously mentioned as being on both of the lists created by state BJP officials Sukanta Majumder, the head of the BJP state unit, and Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition.

For a single Rajya Sabha seat, the Bengal chapter of the BJP had handed Delhi two different lists. The National Election Commission has announced the seven Rajya Sabha seats in Bengal that would go up for election on July 6. The deadline for nominations is July 13th.

On July 24, there will be voting in the Rajya Sabha elections.