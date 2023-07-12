Due to urinating incident, crimes against tribal people, MP Assembly suspended indefinitely

Following a commotion by the Opposition over the Sidhi urination incident, alleged abuses on tribals, and other problems, the Madhya Pradesh Assembly was adjourned sine die (without a future date) on Wednesday, three days ahead of schedule.

The Congress members marched into the House well and sang anti-BJP slogans as they demanded debates over the event involving Sidhi’s urinating, alleged atrocities against tribals, corruption in the construction of Mahakal Lok, and the Satpura Bhawan fire.

A man had urinated on a young tribal man in Sidhi district, and a video of the incident recently went viral, inciting indignation across the country. The accused, Pravesh Shukla, is allegedly a BJP member, according to the Congress.

Some lawmakers went so far as to occupy the House well in an effort to force conversations on the issues they addressed.

Speaker Girish Gautam began the House’s agenda amid the clamour, including the extra budget, which was approved by voice vote without debate.

Later, MP Narottam Mishra, the minister for parliamentary affairs, sought to adjourn the assembly sine die.