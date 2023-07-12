Gulf country lifts ban on import of live birds from Iran

Muscat: The Ministry of Agricultural, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR) in Oman has lifted the ban on importing live birds from the Islamic Republic of Iran. His Excellency Dr. Saud bin Hamoud Al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources issued the ministerial decision for this.

This decision came based on the Veterinary Quarantine Law issued by Royal Decree No. 45/2004, the executive regulations of the Veterinary Quarantine Law issued by Ministerial Decision No. 107/2008, and Ministerial Decision No. 249 / 2021 prohibiting the import of live birds from some countries, and to the reports issued by the World Organisation for Animal Health / WOAH /, and to the recommendation of the competent veterinary authority to eliminate the reason for banning the import of live birds from the Islamic Republic of Iran.