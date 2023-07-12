India records single -day rise of 46 new COVID-19 infections

According to Union Health Ministry data published on Wednesday, India had a single-day increase of 46 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,413. The death toll from the disease has risen to 5,31,913, while the number of infections has reached 4.49 crore (4,49,94,665), according to data updated at 8 a.m.

According to the health ministry’s website, the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.81%.

The number of patients who have recovered from the sickness has risen to 4,44,61,339, with a case fatality rate of 1.18 percent, says the data

According to the ministry’s website, the country has received 220.66 crore vaccine doses as part of the statewide COVID-19 vaccination drive.