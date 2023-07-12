Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Bhopal to meet senior party leaders

With less than four months till the next Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah came in Bhopal on Tuesday evening to meet senior party officials. This is his first election strategy meeting in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. Shah met senior party leaders, including Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Prahlad Singh Patel. He also met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, national general secretary in-charge of Madhya Pradesh P Murlidhar Rao, state party chief VD Sharma and the newly appointed central party’s MP assembly poll in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and co-in charge Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The 1.5-hour discussion concluded with the resolution to take the Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan to the voting booth level in 2023. According to top party sources, the discussion was primarily intended to outline the role that Bhupendra Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw, the two Union ministers nominated as poll in-charge and co-in charge, will play in the coming months. In political circles, the meeting is also perceived as the central party leadership, particularly Amit Shah, leading poll strategizing and management in MP via the two newly designated poll in-charge and co-in-charge.