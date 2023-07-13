Adnoc announces new promotion with grand prize of 1kg gold

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has introduced a new promotion. Adnoc service station customers have the chance to win multiple prizes, in the form of cash, points, or as coupons for free fuel.

Customers who spend Dh20 at any Adnoc Oasis convenience store, car wash, lube change, LPG online or EV charging, or Dh60 on fuel can participate in promotion. These customers will also get the chance to win the weekly prizes of Dh50,000 in cash, free fuel for a year, 5 million rewards points, and the grand prize of 1kg gold.

UAE residents with a UAE phone number, Emirates ID can only participate in the promotion. Participants can sign up on the Adnoc distribution app, or by visiting a service station. Before every purchase, they must show their Emirates ID or the Rewards membership QR code to participate. Winners are announced on the official social media channels, the official website, and on the distribution app.

The promotion will run till September 24, 2023. The grand prize of 1kg gold will be given to five winners on September 25, 2023.