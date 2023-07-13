Bopanna, Ebden Reach Wimbledon Semis; Set to Challenge Top Seeds Koolhof-Skupski

Bopanna and Ebden’s Stellar Wimbledon Run Continues; Set for Semifinals Clash with Top Seeds Koolhof-Skupski

Top Indian doubles player Rohan Bopanna, alongside Australian partner Matthew Ebden, showcased their exceptional skills at Wimbledon, securing a hard-fought 6-7 (6-3), 7-5, 6-2 victory against Dutch duo Tallon Griekspoor and Bart Stevens. Bopanna, a Wimbledon semifinalist for the third time and US Open runner-up in 2010, has now reached four Grand Slam semifinals in men’s doubles.

Their next challenge awaits in the form of the top-seeded Dutch-British pair Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski, as Bopanna and Ebden strive for a spot in the tournament final.

In their previous match, the unseeded Dutch duo pushed the first set to a gripping tie-breaker, ultimately claiming it after 45 intense minutes. Despite Griekspoor and Stevens breaking their opponents in the opening game of the second set, Bopanna and Ebden fought back, securing crucial breaks and ultimately taking the set after a 40-minute battle.

The third set proved to be a comfortable victory for Bopanna and Ebden, as they broke their opponents twice, securing wins in the first and fifth games. After a challenging one hour and 54 minutes on the court, they emerged victorious, advancing to the semifinals.