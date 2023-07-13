Celebrity couple Pearle Maaney, Srinish Aravind expecting their ‘Baby No.2’

Kochi: Celebrity couple from Kerala, Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind are all set to become parents for the second time. She shared the good news by posting an adorable fam-jam picture on Thursday.

Pearle took to Instagram and wrote, ‘Le’ Nila: Ammede vayattilu Kunju Vava.. Daddyde vayattilu Dosa ..We are happy to share this beautiful News with you… we are expecting baby No.2.. Need all your blessings. #3monthspregnant’. In the image, Pearle and Srinish are seen smiling as they pose with their daughter Nila.

As soon as Pearle dropped the good news, netizens chimed in the comment section and congratulated the couple. Pearle and Srinish fell in love during their stint in ‘Bigg Boss Malayalam’.