Delhi’s Low-Lying Areas Evacuated as Yamuna River Surpasses Danger Level, Over 750 Rescued

The Yamuna River flowing through Delhi has experienced an unprecedented surge, reaching a staggering height of 208.46 meters on Thursday morning. This surpasses the previous all-time record set 45 years ago by a significant margin, causing widespread flooding in riverside areas. The Central Water Commission has classified the situation as extreme, highlighting the severity of the flooding.

In response to the escalating crisis, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called for an emergency meeting to address the situation. Recognizing the need for assistance, he urged the central government to intervene. As a precautionary measure, the Delhi Police imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in flood-prone areas, restricting the assembly of four or more people and movement in groups to maintain public safety.

Efforts to mitigate the impact of the flooding have been underway, with over 750 people and 250 cattle successfully evacuated by the police and other agencies. One particularly remarkable rescue involved a man who had been perched on a tree for 22 hours, ultimately saved by a patrolling police team in a boat.

Reports indicate that the Garhi Mandu village near the Signature Bridge in Wazirabad has been heavily affected, resulting in the submersion of homes and infrastructure. While the majority of the village’s residents have been safely relocated, ongoing evacuation efforts using boats aim to rescue those still stranded.

Multiple rescue operations have been carried out, with the involvement of the police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel. They have been instrumental in saving lives, evacuating families, and providing assistance to the elderly and those with health issues. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has issued advisories urging people to relocate to safer areas and avoid low-lying regions.

According to the police, several police stations in the northeast and east districts of Delhi have collectively rescued hundreds of people and cattle. Teams comprising police officers, NDRF personnel, civil defense personnel, volunteers, boat operators, and boats have been mobilized to conduct rescue operations.

The heavy rainfall in Delhi has exacerbated the situation, with the city experiencing its highest rainfall in a single day in July since 1982. In a span of 48 hours, the city received a total of 260 mm of rainfall, transforming roads into streams, parks into waterlogged areas, and marketplaces into submerged territories.

The water level of the Yamuna River has risen rapidly over the past few days, breaching the danger mark and evacuation mark earlier than expected. The Old Railway Bridge had to be closed for both road and rail traffic. By Wednesday, the water level had surpassed the previous all-time record, reaching 207.49 meters, and continued to rise, crossing the 208-meter mark by Wednesday night.

In addition to Delhi, northwest India, including Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, has experienced heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the weekend. This has compounded the challenges faced by the region and contributed to the widespread flooding.