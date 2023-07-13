Kerala’s Chief Justice Bhatti becomes one of two High Court Chief Justices appointed as Supreme Court judges

In a recent development, two high court chief justices, S Venkatanarayana Bhatti of Kerala High Court and Ujjal Bhuyan of Telangana High Court, have been appointed as judges of the Supreme Court. The announcement of their appointments was made by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal via Twitter.

The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended their names for elevation on July 5. The Supreme Court, with a sanctioned strength of 34 judges, currently functions with 30, and the inclusion of these two judges will bring the working strength to 32, leaving two vacancies. Justice Bhatti, known for his extensive experience in various branches of law, has served in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh and is currently the Chief Justice of Kerala High Court.

The Collegium acknowledged his legal acumen and competence, emphasizing the value addition he would bring. On the other hand, Justice Bhuyan, the senior-most judge of the Gauhati High Court, has specialized knowledge in the law of taxation and has a reputation for integrity and competence.

The Collegium took into account various factors, such as seniority, merit, performance, integrity, diversity, and representation, in making its recommendations. Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud expressed that the timely appointments of these judges reflect the vibrancy, activity, and commitment of the Collegium to its task.