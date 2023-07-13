Kochi warmly embraces ICC World Cup trophy in grand celebration

Cricket enthusiasts in Kochi were treated to a unique opportunity as they gathered to witness the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Men’s World Cup Trophy up close. With the highly anticipated World Cup set to take place in India this October and November, hundreds of fans flocked to catch a glimpse of the prestigious trophy that all ten teams will be vying for. The trophy was proudly displayed at the Malayala Manorama office in Kochi, attracting not only passionate fans but also members of the cricket community and individuals from various walks of life, all eager to take selfies and forge a personal connection with the ultimate prize in men’s cricket.

This visit was part of the ongoing three-month-long Trophy Tour, which commenced on June 27 and will cover all 18 participating countries. The iconic trophy, destined to be lifted by the champions in Ahmedabad on November 19, arrived in Kochi after completing its leg in Thiruvananthapuram. From Kochi, the silverware will continue its journey to Lucknow before heading to New Zealand, marking the next stop on the Trophy Tour.

The official inauguration of the tour took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where the illustrious trophy made a grand entrance after being launched 12,000 feet above the Earth using a balloon, adding a touch of spectacle to the event.

Among the notable attendees at the Kochi event were Hiby Eden MP, Kochi Mayor M. Anil Kumar, DIG (central zone) Dr A Srinivas, Fort Kochi sub-collector P. Vishnuraj, Malayala Manorama editor Philip Mathew, chief associate editor Riyad Mathew, chief resident editor Harsha Mathew, editorial director Mathews Varghese, filmmaker Abrid Shine, former BCCI international panel umpire S Dendapani, former Ranji player and coach P Balachandran, Rajasthan Royals player Abdul Basith, former Kerala Ranji players S Manoj, K A Sunil, M P Sorab, P Manoj, C M Deepak, K J Rakesh, Kerala Cricket Association former secretary N Ajith Kumar, journalist and cricket analyst K Pradeep, and Kochi corporation councillor Malini Kurup.

The keynote address was delivered by Sunish Thomas, the sports editor of Malayala Manorama. Additionally, members of the Ernakulam district U-15 and U-19 women’s teams were also present at the event, adding to the excitement and celebrating the diverse impact of cricket.