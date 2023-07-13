MG launches ZS EV ADAS in India: Price, features

Mumbai: MG Motor India has launched the ZS EV with Autonomous Level-2 ADAS in the markets. The SUV is offered in Aurora Silver, Glaze Red, Candy White, and Starry Black.

The MG ZS EV is available in three variants — Excite, Exclusive and Exclusive Pro. The ADAS tech comes with the top-spec Exclusive Pro. Below are the variant-wise MG ZS EV prices (ex-showroom).

ZS EV Excite – Rs 23.38 lakh

ZS EV Exclusive – Rs 27.30 lakh

ZS EV Exclusive Dual Tone – Rs 27.40 lakh

ZS EV Exclusive Pro – Rs 27.90 lakh

ZS EV Exclusive Pro Dual Tone – Rs 28 lakh

Also Read: Adnoc announces new promotion with grand prize of 1kg gold

The SUV is powered by a 176.75PS/280Nm permanent magnet synchronous motor, which comes mated to a 50.3kWh lithium-ion battery. The vehicle has a claimed range of 461km on a single full charge. The charging time is claimed to be almost 9 hours (0-100%) with a 7.4kW charger and 1 hour (0-80%) with a 50kW charger. The MG ZS EV can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 8.5 seconds. There are three different driving modes — Eco, Normal and Sport.

The new SUV features full-LED headlamps, LED taillamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, 7-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.1-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, six airbags, 360-degree camera and panoramic sunroof. There are over 75 connectivity features. The electric car also gets a segment-first Digital Key, using which one can lock, unlock and start it.

Safety features include the first-in-segment 360-degree around view camera with rear parking sensors, Hill Descent Control (HDC), six airbags (dual, front, side, and curtain), electronic stability control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a hill-start assist.