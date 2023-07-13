Oppo launches Enco Air 3 Pro earbuds in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Oppo launched Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro earbuds in India. The Enco Air 3 Pro earbuds are priced at Rs. 4,999. They will be available on Flipkart and the official Oppo online or retail stores in green and white colours.

The Enco Air 3 Pro true wireless earbuds feature 12.4mm dynamic drivers and offer a frequency range of 20Hz to 40kHz. They also come with an active noise cancellation (ANC). These earbuds can offer up to 49dB of ANC. The Bluetooth-supported device offer a connection range of up to 10m and support LDAC, AAC, and SBC Bluetooth codecs. The earbuds support the Bluetooth version 5.3 standard.

Each earbud carries a 43mAh battery and the charging case packs a 440mAh battery. The case features a USB Type-C charging port. The Enco Air 3 Pro provide a total playback time of up to 30 hours, including the charging case.

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro earbuds come with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.