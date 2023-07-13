Tinu Pappachan’s Malaikottai Vaaliban showcases Mohanlal’s mesmerizing entry

Lijo Jose Pellissery’s ‘Malaikottai Valiban’ is set to captivate audiences as the most anticipated film of the year. Mohanlal’s fans are hopeful that this movie will redeem their faith after a series of disappointing releases. Recently, Tinu Pappachan, the Chief Associate Director, shared his admiration for Mohanlal’s “spectacular intro,” eagerly anticipating the audience’s reaction on the first day.

In ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban,’ Mohanlal takes on the role of a wrestler, accompanied by an ensemble cast including Harish Peradi, Manikandan Achari, Katha Nandi, Manoj Moses, Danish Seth, Sonali Kulkarni, and Rajiv Pillai. Produced by Shibu Baby John’s John Mary Creative Ltd, Max Lab Cinemas, Amen Movie Monastery, and Century Films, the film also features foreign actors. The screenplay is penned by PS Rafeeq, renowned for his work in ‘Amen,’ while the music is composed by Lijo’s frequent collaborator, Prashant Pillai, who also handles the cinematography.

On a different note, Tinu Pappachan’s upcoming directorial venture ‘Chaver,’ starring Kunchacko Boban, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Asokan, is highly anticipated. With a cast that includes Manoj KU, Anuroop, Sajin, Joy Mathew, Deepak Parambol, Arun Narayanan, and Sangeeth Madhav, the film is written by Joy Mathew and produced by Arun Narayanan and Venu Kunnampilly. The talented crew includes Jinto George as the cinematographer, Nishad Yousuf as the editor, Justin Varghese as the music composer, Gokul Das as the production designer, and Ranganath Ravee as the sound designer.

Notable credits also go to Ronex Xavier for makeup, Melvi J for costumes, Supreme Sundar for fight sequences, Axel Media for VFX, Sunil Singh as the line producer, Ratheesh Micheal as the Chief Associate Director, Brijeesh Sivaraman as the Production Executive, Arjun Kallingal as the still photographer, Mac Guffin for designs, Anoop Sundaran for digital marketing, and Athira Diljith as the PRO.