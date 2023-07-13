Toddler among 3 killed after truck carrying kanwariyas hits with 2 bikes in Uttarakhand

On Wednesday, two motorcycles were struck by a mini-truck carrying ‘kanwariyas’ at the Shankaracharya Chowk in the Kankhal region of Uttarakhand, killing a child and two men, according to the police.

According to Nitesh Sharma, in-charge of the Kankhal police station, a woman was seriously injured in the incident, and the ‘kanwariyas’ were headed to Delhi.

The deceased have been identified as Mahi, a one-year-old, and Noni alias Pushpendra, both 30 and residents of Moradabad’s Nagla Chhajlet and Fina village, respectively.

Pooja, who got injured in the accident, was taken to the local district hospital, where the officer claimed her condition is still critical.