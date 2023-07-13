Top Emmy Nominations Announced: ‘Succession’ & ‘The Last of Us’ Take the Lead

The Emmy nominations have been unveiled, showcasing the leading contenders for this year’s awards. Among them, ‘Succession’, the two-time best drama winner, will once again compete for the top prize. Alongside it, HBO’s dystopian video-game adaptation ‘The Last of Us’ secured an impressive 24 nominations, placing it as a strong contender.

Expressing gratitude, ‘Succession’ supporting actor nominee Alan Ruck said, “Thank you to the Television Academy for sending us off in such style.” The acclaimed series, centered around the dysfunctional Roy family, concluded its four-season run in May, leaving a lasting impact on viewers.

In the race for best drama, other notable contenders include HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon’, the enthralling ‘The White Lotus’, and the ‘Star Wars’ series ‘Andor’. Returning favorites such as ‘Better Call Saul’, ‘Yellowjackets’, and ‘The Crown’ also add to the mix of compelling dramas.

Meanwhile, the beloved comedy series ‘Ted Lasso’, a two-time Emmy winner for best series, finds itself vying for the top spot in the best comedy category. Challenging its reign are contenders such as ‘Abbott Elementary’, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’, ‘The Bear’, ‘Barry’, ‘Jury Duty’, ‘Only Murders in the Building’, and ‘Wednesday’. ‘Ted Lasso’ leads the comedy nominations with an impressive 21 nods.

In the limited series category, notable contenders include Netflix’s ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ and ‘Beef’, as well as Disney+’s ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’. Notably, ‘The White Lotus’, the winner of last year’s limited series category, has been moved to the drama race this year.

HBO, a division of Warner Bros Discovery, has outpaced other networks with a total of 127 nominations, while Netflix follows closely behind with 103 nods. In the acting categories, ‘Succession’ stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, and Kieran Culkin will compete against each other for best drama actor, highlighting the show’s talented ensemble. Sarah Snook, who portrays another Roy sibling, is considered a favorite for the best drama actress award.

Jason Sudeikis, a previous Emmy winner and the co-creator and star of ‘Ted Lasso’, has been nominated for best comedy actor for the third season of the endearing fish-out-of-water story on Apple TV+. Joining him in the category are first-time nominees Jeremy Allen White from ‘The Bear’ and Jason Segel from ‘Shrinking’, adding further excitement to the race.

In the highly competitive comedy actress category, nominees include Rachel Brosnahan from ‘Mrs. Maisel’, Quinta Brunson, the creator and star of ‘Abbott Elementary’, Christina Applegate from ‘Dead to Me’, Natasha Lyonne for her starring role in ‘Poker Face’, and Jenna Ortega from ‘Wednesday’. The competition promises to be fierce as these talented actresses vie for the coveted award.

With the Emmy nominations announced, anticipation builds as viewers eagerly await the award ceremony, where the industry’s best and brightest will be honored for their outstanding contributions to television.