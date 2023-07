Sharjah: The Sharjah Road and Transport Authority announced full road closure. The authrotiy announced that Rakan Bridge on Maliha Street will be closed for traffic. The road is closed for maintenance work and lane modification.

Also Read: Islamic New Year: UAE announces official holiday for public sector

The bridge will remain closed from July 13 to July 28. The authority urged the motorists to use alternative roads and apologised for the inconvenience.