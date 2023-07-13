Wayanad youth injured in tragic road accident tragically passes away

Mishal (18), the son of Kammom Kurudan Haris from Edavaka, tragically passed away in the early hours of Thursday. The unfortunate incident occurred when the scooter Mishal was riding collided with a pickup van near Ayilamoola, Kallodi in Mananthavady on Wednesday night, resulting in severe head injuries.

Immediately after the accident, Mishal was initially admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Mananthavady. However, due to the critical nature of his injuries, he was later transferred to WIMS Medical College Hospital in Meppadi for specialized medical care.

Mishal leaves behind his grieving mother Shahida and sisters Shadiya and Miha. The family and the local community are deeply saddened by this heartbreaking loss.