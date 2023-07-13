Wimbledon 2023: Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden enter men’s doubles semi-finals

London: In tennis, India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden entered the men’s doubles semi-finals of Wimbledon. The sixth seeded Indo-Australian pair defeated unseeded Dutch team of Bart Stevens and Tallon Griekspoor in the quarter-finals.

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden will face top seeds Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski in the semi-finals.

Also Read: Sony launches new truly wireless stereo earphones in India: Price, specifications

For Rohan Bopanna, this will be his third appearance in a Wimbledon semi-final and first since 2015. He has made four Grand Slam semifinals in the men’s doubles.