Wimbledon 2023: Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden enter men’s doubles semi-finals

Jul 13, 2023, 09:20 pm IST

London: In tennis,  India’s Rohan Bopanna and  his Australian partner Matthew Ebden entered  the men’s doubles semi-finals of Wimbledon. The sixth seeded Indo-Australian pair defeated unseeded Dutch team of Bart Stevens and Tallon Griekspoor in the quarter-finals.

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden will face top seeds Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski in the semi-finals.

For Rohan Bopanna, this will be his third appearance in a Wimbledon semi-final and first since 2015. He has made four Grand Slam semifinals in the men’s doubles.

 

