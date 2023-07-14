14 persons killed in rain-related incidents in UP in past 24 hours

According to police here, 14 people were killed in rain-related accidents in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours as many rivers reached dangerous levels. The Ganga exceeded the red mark at the Kachhla bridge in the Budaun district on Thursday due to intense monsoon rains that continued to lash the state, according to a report from the Central Water Commission (CWC).

The Yamuna is also flowing above the danger level near Mavi in Shamli, according to the report. “A total of 14 people have died in the state as a result of rain-related incidents in the last 24 hours since 6 p.m. on Wednesday,” the Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner said in a statement. While lightning killed three people in Siddharth Nagar and Shravasti, one person was murdered in Sultanpur when lightning struck him, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, two people drowned in Barabanki, and one each in Raebareli and Hardoi. Other rain-related accidents killed three people, one in Saharanpur and two in Barabanki, according to the report.

According to the statement, the floods have affected 2.31 lakh people in Uttar Pradesh, including 2.27 lakh in Saharanpur district alone. According to the CWC report, Sambhal had the most rain in the state in the previous 24 hours, with 21 cm, followed by Bijnor (15 cm), and Saharanpur (13 cm). Rainfall in the state is expected to persist through July 18, according to the Met Office.