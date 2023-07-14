Actors and screenwriters unite, causing historic industrywide shutdown in Hollywood.

Hollywood is on the brink of experiencing a significant event as it prepares for an industrywide shutdown, a situation that hasn’t occurred in 63 years. The catalyst for this shutdown is the decision made by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) to join the ongoing screenwriters’ strike. The announcement was made by the leaders of SAG-AFTRA on Thursday, following unsuccessful contract negotiations with the studios.

The primary cause of the standoff revolves around issues related to streaming services and the growing presence of artificial intelligence (AI) in the entertainment industry. In an effort to protect their rights and ensure fair compensation, actors are advocating for higher pay and safeguards against the unauthorized use of their images, particularly in relation to AI technology. They fear that emerging technologies, such as generative AI, have the ability to replicate their facial expressions, body movements, and even their voices with remarkable accuracy.

To demonstrate their unity and support for the screenwriters’ cause, actors will be standing alongside them on picket lines in major cities like New York and Los Angeles, where numerous scripted shows and movies are produced. This joint action by actors and screenwriters highlights their shared concerns and determination to bring about meaningful change within the industry.

The actors’ demands go beyond financial compensation and extend to addressing the potential impact of AI on their profession. They are seeking assurances that AI and computer-generated faces and voices will not be used as replacements for human actors. This aspect of their demands recognizes the unique vulnerability of actors to the advancements in AI technology, which poses a threat to the very essence of their craft.

The impact of the strike has already been felt, as several notable stars, including Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, and Emily Blunt, made a visible statement by departing the London premiere of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer in support of the strike. Their actions serve to emphasize the solidarity and determination of the acting community in this fight for their rights and the integrity of their profession.

While the Directors Guild of America successfully negotiated a contract in June, they have decided not to participate in the walkout. However, the ongoing screenwriters’ strike has already caused a significant number of projects to be halted or delayed. The actors’ decision to join the strike will undoubtedly contribute to the growing list of affected productions, further amplifying the impact of the overall strike on the industry.

The repercussions of this industrywide shutdown extend beyond the immediate context of the strike itself. Industry leaders, including Disney CEO Bob Iger, have expressed concerns about the practicality and negative consequences of the demands put forth by the actors and writers. Iger highlighted the delicate recovery phase that the entertainment industry is currently undergoing after the pandemic, and the additional disruption caused by the strike is viewed as deeply unsettling.

As Hollywood faces this historic moment, it is clear that the demands and concerns raised by actors and screenwriters go beyond monetary compensation. They seek to protect the integrity of their profession, ensure fair treatment in the face of evolving technologies, and secure a sustainable future for the industry as a whole. The outcome of this strike will likely have far-reaching implications for the future of Hollywood and its relationship with emerging technologies.