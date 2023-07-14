Alia Bhatt is now all set to play a spy in YRF’s new film

Alia Bhatt currently holds the top position as a leading actress in Bollywood. She has not only showcased her versatility through various roles but has also delivered numerous successful films in her career. From portraying the madame of a brothel in Gangubai Kathiawadi to taking on her first negative character in her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot, Alia has continuously challenged herself. Now, she is gearing up to play a spy in an upcoming film by Yash Raj Films (YRF).

According to reports, Alia is set to join Aditya Chopra’s spy universe, which is considered one of the biggest intellectual properties in the history of Indian cinema. She will reportedly headline the eighth film in this Spy Universe, joining the ranks of Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Shah Rukh Khan. Aditya Chopra and his team have planned an epic female-led spy film for Alia Bhatt, which is expected to push her boundaries and showcase her in an action-packed role.

The inclusion of Alia Bhatt in the Spy Universe demonstrates Aditya Chopra’s commitment to cater to diverse audience segments. Playing a spy in a thrilling action entertainer will be a novel experience for Alia and her fan base. This film promises to showcase a side of Alia Bhatt that has never been seen before.

Before her venture into the spy universe, audiences can catch Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani, opposite Ranveer Singh, which is set to release in theaters on July 28.

The Spy Universe, inspired by the West’s fascination with superhero universes, is reportedly the brainchild of Aditya Chopra. It began with the film Ek Tha Tiger in 2012, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, followed by the sequel Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017 and War in 2019.

The most recent installment in the Spy Universe, Pathaan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, emerged as the biggest Indian hit of the year, grossing $130 million. Together, the four films in the universe have collected over $300 million at the box office.

Next in line is Tiger 3, scheduled for release in November, during the festive period of Diwali. The film will feature Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, and Tiger vs Pathaan, their highly anticipated crossover, is set to begin production in January 2024.