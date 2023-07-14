All schools in Noida to remain closed on Friday, July 14 as Yamuna water level rises

In view of heavy rainfall and the rising water level of the Yamuna River in Noida and surrounding areas, all schools in Noida will remain closed on Friday, July 14. The notice was issued by the Gautam Buddha Nagar administration and applies to all classes up to the 12th grade.

Dr Dharamveer Singh, the District Inspector of Schools (DIoS), issued the letter announcing the closure.

In Delhi, the water level of the Yamuna River has surpassed previous records, flooding the roads. On Thursday morning, the water level reached 208.48m, breaching the danger mark of 205.33m. The water level is expected to rise further, leading the administrations in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) to declare school closures.

The Ghaziabad district administration in Uttar Pradesh has also declared holidays for all schools until July 15. Alongside heavy rainfall and waterlogging issues, the District Magistrate has issued an advisory for local residents.

Prior to the school closures in Noida, the Delhi government announced the closure of schools, colleges, and universities following a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

According to the orders, except for government offices providing essential services, all other government office staff will work from home until Sunday, and private office employees are also advised to work from home until Sunday.

The Central Water Commission reported that the Yamuna water level reached 208.48 meters at 8:00 am on July 14. As a precautionary measure in flood-prone areas of Delhi, the Delhi Police imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The Delhi Traffic Police urged commuters to avoid the Ring Road stretch between Monastery and ISBT Kashmere Gate, as traffic has been affected by the overflowing Yamuna River. They also advised avoiding the Ring Road stretch near the IP flyover from Rajghat to Nizamuddin carriageway due to traffic disruptions caused by overflowing sewer water.