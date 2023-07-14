Chandrayaan 3 lifts off from Sriharikota

The Indian Space Research Organization’s (ISRO) forthcoming Chandrayaan-3 mission is set to launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, at 2.35 PM IST on Friday, July 14.

The project follows Chandrayaan-2, in which scientists intend to demonstrate several capabilities such as reaching lunar orbit, soft-landing on the lunar surface with a lander, and a rover emerging from the lander to examine the moon’s surface.

According to scientists, after lift-off at 2.35 p.m. on Friday, around 16 minutes after lift-off, the propulsion module is expected to separate from the rocket and orbit the Earth for about 5-6 times in an elliptical cycle with 170 km closest to Earth and 36,500 km furthest from Earth moving towards the lunar orbit.

You can watch the launch live on ISRO’s official website and YouTube channel if you want to see it firsthand.