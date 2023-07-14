Halloween Horror Nights is taking Stranger Things fans back into the Upside Down for the upcoming season

Prepare to face your worst fears! Halloween Horror Nights is bringing Stranger Things fans back to the Upside Down for the upcoming season. After a four-year hiatus, Stranger Things will return to the annual Halloween event at Universal Studios parks, coinciding with the release of the show’s fourth season.

The immersive experience will transport visitors to the town of Hawkins, Indiana, where they will encounter the supernatural villain Vecna. Vecna seeks to unleash his darkness into the real world and tear down the barriers between dimensions. Characters like Eleven, Max, Eddie, and others from the show will be on the frontlines, defending against Vecna’s onslaught.

This year’s Stranger Things house at Universal Studios parks is inspired by the events and themes of the fourth season. It marks the third time in the history of Halloween Horror Nights that Stranger Things has served as the basis for a house or maze. John Murdy, executive producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, expressed their excitement, stating, “From the opening shots of Stranger Things 4, episode one, we knew this was meant to be an experience at Halloween Horror Nights.”

The Halloween Horror Nights 2023 will kick off on September 1 at Universal Orlando Resort and on September 7 at Universal Studios Hollywood. It promises to deliver a spine-chilling and immersive experience for fans of Stranger Things and horror enthusiasts alike.

Get ready to step into the world of Stranger Things once again, as Halloween Horror Nights brings the popular Netflix series to life in a terrifying and thrilling way. Brace yourself for a journey into the Upside Down like never before.