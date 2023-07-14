Islamic New Year 2023: Sharjah announces 4-day holiday

Sharjah: The Sharjah government announced the date for the Islamic New Year holiday for public sector employees. According to Sharjah Government’s Department of Human Resource, the Hijri New Year holiday will begin on Thursday, corresponding to July 20, 2023. The official working hours will resume on Monday, corresponding to July 24, 2023.

Sharjah government departments switched to a three-day weekend in January 2022, with employees getting Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays off. Hence with the Hijri New Year holiday declared on Thursday, employees will get a longer weekend.

Also Read: Stock Market: Benchmark indices end higher

Earlier the Federal Authority of Human Resources in the UAE has announced that Friday, 21 July, 2023, will be an official paid holiday for all public sector employees in the UAE. The decision was made based on the Cabinet’s Resolution regarding the official holiday agenda approved for the government and private sectors in the country for the year 2023.