Jaiswal shines on debut, Rohit smashes 10th ton as India ends Day 2 at 312/2

In a stunning debut performance, Yashasvi Jaiswal showcased his talent with an unbeaten 143, while captain Rohit Sharma notched up his 10th Test century, propelling India into a commanding position in the opening Test against the West Indies. India finished the second day at 312 for two in their first innings, responding to the West Indies’ total of 150 all out. Jaiswal displayed maturity in his innings, while Rohit departed after scoring a well-made 103. Shubman Gill, batting at number three, fell early. At the end of the day’s play, Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 36, providing support to Jaiswal. With a lead of 162 runs, India is firmly in control of the match.

The second day started with India at 80 for no loss, and Jaiswal and Rohit continued their partnership from the previous day to both reach centuries. Meanwhile, Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja wreaked havoc on the West Indies batting line-up, sharing eight wickets between them. Opting to bat first, the West Indies collapsed for 150 runs. Ashwin claimed five wickets for 60 runs, while Jadeja took three wickets for 26 runs.

Brief Scores:

West Indies 1st Innings: 150 all out in 64.3 overs (Alick Athanaze 47; Ravichandran Ashwin 5/60, Ravindra Jadeja 3/26)

India 1st Innings: 312 for two in 113 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 143 batting, Rohit Sharma 103; Alick Athanaze 1/33)