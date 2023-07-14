Mollywood Superstars Mohanlal, Mammootty, and Manju Warrier Enjoy Spectacular Time in London

Prominent Mollywood celebrities embarked on a memorable UK visit for the esteemed Anand TV Film Awards, a grand event celebrating talents in the Mollywood industry. The social media landscape was abuzz with viral photos and videos showcasing the delightful moments experienced by renowned superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty during their time in London. Mammootty shared an exhilarating video, cruising down the motorway in his own car, while Mohanlal graced the prestigious Wimbledon Tennis Tournament, exuding a remarkable sense of style and elegance.

Simultaneously, the captivating images of Manju Warrier, Ramesh Pisharody, and Kunchacko Boban posing amidst a breathtaking Lavender park spread like wildfire across social platforms, gaining immense popularity, particularly on Instagram.

Mammootty’s rendezvous with Lulu Group Chairman MA Yusuff Ali in London became another social media sensation. The duo’s encounter was accompanied by an awe-inspiring ride in Yusuff Ali’s magnificent Rolls Royce, leaving netizens thoroughly captivated and yearning for more glimpses of their remarkable adventures.